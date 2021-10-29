The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Bank of America

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.