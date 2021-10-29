The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Bank of America

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of TTC opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
The Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.