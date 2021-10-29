The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $355.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.19.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $322.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $284.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.