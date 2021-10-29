The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $948.50 million and $1.08 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00152047 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006288 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00611214 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

