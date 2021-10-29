The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.