The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

