The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $17,037.50 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $17,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $15,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08.

On Friday, August 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised The RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

