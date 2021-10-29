The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Michael J. Hannon Sells 3,000 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PNC opened at $213.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,570,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

