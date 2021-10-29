The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Pegasystems by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 739.44 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

