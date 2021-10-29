The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,527 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRC opened at $18.40 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a PE ratio of 204.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

