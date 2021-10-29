The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $217,000 Investment in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Identiv stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $416.16 million, a PE ratio of -469.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,780. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

