The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $213,000 in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

ORMP opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.95. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

