The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $311,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $17,140,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 645 shares of company stock valued at $73,792. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

