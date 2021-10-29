The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,441 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CURO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CURO opened at $17.12 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $709.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.