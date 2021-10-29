The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,946 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Acacia Research worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth about $97,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $278.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.