The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,886 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of The Kroger worth $48,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 32,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

