The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in October

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the September 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOKCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,918. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

