The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 343,070 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Home Depot worth $360,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 298.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 248,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 186,438 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 199.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.99. 35,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

