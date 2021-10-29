The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from investments in its key brands. Notably, the company’s Get Bigger brands category registered a sales increase of 6% during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, backed by strong household penetration. Well-chalked innovations and acquisitions along with marketing and assortment optimization efforts have been aiding the company. Hain Celestial is also progressing well with its transformation strategy to deliver sustainable profits. The strategy is aimed at simplifying portfolio, identifying additional areas of productivity savings and enhancing margins. However, the company has been witnessing several challenges including labor shortages and other overlaps related to the pandemic. High inflation has also been a drag.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

