The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper Tire strengthens the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire and TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for Goodyear’s long-term prospects. The firm's new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions, buoys its future prospects. Goodyear has also secured a leadership position in electric mobility through developing tires that will help them transform its portfolio to more energy efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. Further, Goodyear regularly rolls out innovative products and services to boost sales and remain competitive in the market. The company is on track with restructuring efforts in the United States and Germany that are expected to boost prospects. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 45,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 575.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 736,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 434.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.