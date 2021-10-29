The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Corning (NYSE:GLW) Target Price to $38.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

GLW opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

