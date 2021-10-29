The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $419.29.

NYSE GS opened at $414.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.48 and its 200-day moving average is $377.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

