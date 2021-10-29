The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) a C$47.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 target price on Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.27.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.89. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$10.62 and a one year high of C$50.27.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.8774018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

