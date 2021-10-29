The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Despite strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, higher operating expenses driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands slightly dented Gap’s bottom-line growth and margins. Gap has also been witnessing loss of in-store sales for the past few quarters, led by COVID-related store closures as well as the permanent closures of certain stores as part of the Power Plan 2023 strategy. This dented in-store sales in the fiscal second quarter. Weakness in Gap Global and Banana Republic Global brands also acted as deterrent. However, shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands, improved marketing efforts, better brand management, and advanced technology aided fiscal second-quarter results. Sales gained from strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Bank of America raised their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

GPS opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The Gap by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of The Gap by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Gap by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,430,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

