The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $69.25, but opened at $73.75. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 4,154 shares.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

