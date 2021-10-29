The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.680 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.60-3.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,441. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.