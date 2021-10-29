The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after buying an additional 264,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $416.74 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.