The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of CAKE opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

