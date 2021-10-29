The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $761.77 Million

Equities analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report sales of $761.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $772.20 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $517.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.36.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 795,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,829. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

