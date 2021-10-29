The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.