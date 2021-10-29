The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.85 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $231.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

