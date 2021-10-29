The Blackstone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 409,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,752% compared to the typical volume of 22,105 call options.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 472,808 shares valued at $36,105,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

