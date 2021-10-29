The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Reduced by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.28. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 472,808 shares valued at $36,105,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

