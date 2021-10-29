The Bank of New York Mellon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 45,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,370% compared to the average volume of 3,096 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $59.44 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.