The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NYSE NTB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.86. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

