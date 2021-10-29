The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.31

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.31 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 227.90 ($2.98). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 227.90 ($2.98), with a volume of 22,745 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market cap of £82.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.