Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.81. 240,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,070. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

