Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.22 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.83-2.07 EPS.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $188.22. 122,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.36. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

