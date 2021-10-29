Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.22-4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.830-$2.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.87. 5,050,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,048. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average is $189.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

