Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.