Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

