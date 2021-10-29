Terra Virtua Kolect 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.50 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $112.91 million and $18.50 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00231277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 555,329,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

