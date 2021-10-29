Teresa Parker Sells 4,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.30. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

