Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.55 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $13.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.01. 5,704,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. Teradyne has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.33.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

