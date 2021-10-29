Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.87 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.380 EPS.

THC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,811 shares of company stock worth $5,762,933. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

