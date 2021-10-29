Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.520 EPS.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. 35,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

