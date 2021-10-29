Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of TNYA opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). Research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

