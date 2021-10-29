Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.42. 14,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,165. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

