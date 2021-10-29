Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

