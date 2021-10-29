Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $437.63, but opened at $456.10. Teledyne Technologies shares last traded at $458.86, with a volume of 3,707 shares trading hands.
The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.98.
About Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
