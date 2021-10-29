Telecom Italia S.p.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday.

TIIAY opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.