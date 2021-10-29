Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.63, but opened at $132.90. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $143.55, with a volume of 76,267 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

